Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Given New €57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fnac Darty (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €62.00 ($64.58) to €57.00 ($59.38) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of GRUPF opened at 66.00 on Friday. Fnac Darty has a 1-year low of 46.08 and a 1-year high of 66.00.
