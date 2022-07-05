Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 2,617.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.