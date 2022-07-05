Foster Group Inc. Acquires 2,517 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $294.29 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

