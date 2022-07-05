Foster Group Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1,048.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,501,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

