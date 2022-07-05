Foster Group Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,694 shares of company stock valued at $13,004,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

