Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.