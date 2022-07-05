Foster Group Inc. Sells 232 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hershey by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.14. The company has a market cap of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.