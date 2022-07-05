Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:FNV traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $131.33. 145,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,129. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,157,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,253,000 after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,963,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

