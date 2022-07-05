Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.51.
Shares of FMS opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $42.13.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
