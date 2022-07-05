Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($88.44) to €83.40 ($86.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($50.73) to €51.00 ($53.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.51.

Shares of FMS opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

