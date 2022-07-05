Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.
About Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.