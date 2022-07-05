Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $123.17 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $123.17 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,874.79 or 1.00048819 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00045789 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001848 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024814 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001361 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
