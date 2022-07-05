Function X (FX) Achieves Market Cap of $123.17 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 5th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $123.17 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,874.79 or 1.00048819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00045789 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00024814 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

