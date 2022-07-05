Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS DROP traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 201,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,053. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
