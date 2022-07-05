G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $964.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

