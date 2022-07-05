G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

GTHX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.