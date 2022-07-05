Galatasaray Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $987,794.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $987,794.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00010987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00088073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

