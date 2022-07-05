Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

