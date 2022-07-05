Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $195.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

