Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 186474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$93.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

In other news, Director Kerry Knoll purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,740,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,804,889.96. Insiders bought 50,500 shares of company stock worth $35,907 in the last quarter.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

