Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
