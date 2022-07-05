Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 8%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 782,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,197,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 878,232 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

