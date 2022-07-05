GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.93–$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $398.00 million-$402.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.86 million. GitLab also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. GitLab’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

