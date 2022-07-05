Gleason Group Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in DocuSign by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

