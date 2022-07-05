Gleason Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 435.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 77,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

