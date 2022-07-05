Gleason Group Inc. Purchases 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $203.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

