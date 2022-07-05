Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) PT Raised to GBX 640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 640 ($7.75) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 560 ($6.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.51) to GBX 740 ($8.96) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.66) to GBX 600 ($7.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.84) to GBX 770 ($9.32) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.00.

GLNCY stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 1,388,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,556. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

