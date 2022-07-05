Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Shares Up 3.3%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.89. 47,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 42,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

