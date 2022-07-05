Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Update

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,946. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.