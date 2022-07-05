GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.89

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 7134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.

GFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 133.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

