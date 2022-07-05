Grace & White Inc. NY Buys Shares of 173,073 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 173,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

