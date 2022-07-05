Grace & White Inc. NY Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.