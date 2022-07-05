Grace & White Inc. NY Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 559,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 201,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

