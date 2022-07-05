Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 5.66% of Fuel Tech worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

FTEK opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

