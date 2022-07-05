Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) PT Lowered to GBX 272 at Barclays

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.29) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

GRGTF remained flat at $$3.37 during trading on Tuesday. Grainger has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

