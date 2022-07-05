Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0014

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $498,632.54 and approximately $157.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00142221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.35 or 0.01033747 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00088510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016238 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

