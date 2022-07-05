Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.84. 1,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

