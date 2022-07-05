Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.00

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 1545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.28.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,721. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,878,369 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

