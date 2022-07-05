Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Down to $7.16

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $6.52. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 2,164 shares.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

