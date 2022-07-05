Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ GHSI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 100,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,531. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 263.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

