H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.40

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.40 and last traded at $57.71, with a volume of 1612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.96%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

