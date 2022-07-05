Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($16.46) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HHULY traded up 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 7.07. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.29. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 7.00 and a 12-month high of 12.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

