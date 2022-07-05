Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.80 ($16.46) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HHULY traded up 0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 7.07. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.29. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of 7.00 and a 12-month high of 12.12.
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHULY)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.