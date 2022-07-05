Handshake (HNS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,648.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Handshake has a market cap of $35.49 million and $70,648.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.51 or 0.05603155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00028360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00246349 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00608486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00073726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00516671 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 505,308,006 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.