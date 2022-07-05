Harbor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. The company had a trading volume of 701,955 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

