Harvey Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,313 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

COIN stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.92.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

