Harvey Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.48 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.