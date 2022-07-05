Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $12.74 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 3.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

