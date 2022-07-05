Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock opened at $485.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $396.11 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

