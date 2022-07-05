Harvey Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 472,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Safe Bulkers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 106,548 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $443.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SB. StockNews.com started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

