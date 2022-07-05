Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up approximately 2.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Nutrien by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,075,000 after purchasing an additional 904,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

