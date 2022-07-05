Harvey Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,310 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,333,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after purchasing an additional 593,329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after purchasing an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,366. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.