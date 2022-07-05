HashCoin (HSC) Price Tops $0.0000

HashCoin (HSC) traded up 50.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $146,285.42 and $141,404.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,891.43 or 0.99907329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.